WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $13.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $7,100,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $6,174,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

