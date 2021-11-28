Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE:VOR opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

