Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.
In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:VOR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,412. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.