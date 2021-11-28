Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $16,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,412. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

