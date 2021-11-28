Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 59,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,412. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,790,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

