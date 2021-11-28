VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VOC opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

