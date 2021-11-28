Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 71,630 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Confluent accounts for 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,188,672 shares of company stock worth $102,566,799 over the last ninety days.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

