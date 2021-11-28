Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

