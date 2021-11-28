Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

VINP stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.