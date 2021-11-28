Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $13.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 686,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

