Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $13.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.
Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 686,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
