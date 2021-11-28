Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $79,764.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,895,769 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.