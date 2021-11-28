Verso Tops 24 Hour Volume of $141,234.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Verso has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $141,234.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00101022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.25 or 0.07449942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.97 or 1.00109216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

