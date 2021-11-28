Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

