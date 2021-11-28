Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) rose 18.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

