Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 23.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

