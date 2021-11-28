Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $303.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.