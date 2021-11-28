Vanilla Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,456.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00010426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,519 coins and its circulating supply is 653,905 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

