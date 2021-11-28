Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 112,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 154,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,025,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $235.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

