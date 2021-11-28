Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

