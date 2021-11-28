Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

