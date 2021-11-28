Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.