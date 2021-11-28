Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

