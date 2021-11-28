Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $315.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

