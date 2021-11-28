Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 37,871 Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Yield10 Bioscience were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

