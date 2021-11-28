Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 178,455 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 100.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenax Therapeutics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

