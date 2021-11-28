Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $816,000 Investment in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Midwest by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Midwest by 3,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. Midwest Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWT. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

