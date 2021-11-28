Vanguard Group Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaspien were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kaspien by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $12.85 on Friday. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.