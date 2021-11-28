Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 283.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bridgeline Digital were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLIN stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

