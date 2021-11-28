Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) by 1,145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in IMAC were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IMAC by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

IMAC has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Alliance Securities cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -1.85. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

