Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PEDEVCO were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 128,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 56,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $81,259.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784. 70.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

