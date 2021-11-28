Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.