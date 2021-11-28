Vabble Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Vabble has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $732,627.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble .

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

