Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Utz Brands worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

