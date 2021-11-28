Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Usio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Usio stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Usio has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,077 shares of company stock worth $1,547,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

