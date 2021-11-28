Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,604. The stock has a market cap of $492.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

