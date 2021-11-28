Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UTRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. Unitronix has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

