United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.62

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.62 and traded as low as $27.65. United Bancshares shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 181 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

