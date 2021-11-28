United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $46.73

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.73, but opened at $42.99. United Airlines shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 229,368 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

