Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 216,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946,298 shares.The stock last traded at $52.80 and had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

