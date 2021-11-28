Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$27.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.71.

TSE UNS opened at C$24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.08. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.97.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

