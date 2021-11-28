Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Umicore has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $17.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMICY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($70.45) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Umicore in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

