UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

