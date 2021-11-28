UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 71.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 84,650 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

