UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $447,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Container Store Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TCS stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

