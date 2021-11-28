UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,576 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.