UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winmark worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $532,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,012 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,861 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WINA stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

