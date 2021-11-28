UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,057 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.88 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.