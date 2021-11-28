UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,289 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 42.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 47.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

