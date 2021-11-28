Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $53.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.95) to €45.70 ($51.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,472. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

