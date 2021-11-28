U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.75

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $89.19, with a volume of 1104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,327,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

