Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.0854 on Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $776,807.19 and approximately $17,868.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.